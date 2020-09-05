Scottish football should blow the final whistle on Israeli teams – Middle East Monitor

Since the start of the 21st century, Israeli profession forces have actually eliminated a minimum of 540 Palestinian professional athletes and other sportspersons and females. Many more have actually been injured and maimed. The information are offered in a compelling movie due to be launched later on this month advising the expulsion of Israel from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

The short film looks for to raise awareness amongst Scottish football fans, not least due to the fact that the Israeli nationwide football group is set up to play Scotland at Hampden Park in Glasgow on 26March The 51,866-capacity nationwide arena has actually hosted Israel two times in the past and there was a protest ahead of the video game in November 2018 when the Scottish Football Association prohibited Palestinian flags from being flown inside Hampden.

This is not the very first time that support for Palestine has actually triggered debate inScottish football In December 2017, Glasgow Celtic’s fans unfurled a banner stating that “Jerusalem is Palestine F**k Trump” after the United States President’s questionable speech in which he stated that he was formally identifying the city as the capital of the Zionist state rather ofTel Aviv He went on to move the United States Embassy to Jerusalem as if to stress his choice.

READ: United States professional athletes kneel in demonstration as Israeli nationwide anthem plays

The “Jerusalem is …