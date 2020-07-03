Scottish couple to make £30 MILLION in new deals from hand sanitiser business

A couple who set up a business making hand sanitiser just 12 weeks ago are on track to make a lot more than £30 million – after securing a raft of corporate contracts.

ClearWater Hygiene, founded by wife and husband team Andrew and Rachel Montague, produces high grade hand sanitiser targeted at frontline workers and the wider public.

The company began trading in March however now has the capacity to produce more than 900,000 litres of its product each week.

The couple, who have four kids, own home investment and development company and have been developing commercial and affordable housing going back 15 years.

But as the pandemic hit in March, who owns Deeside Distillery got in touch using them to say he was stopping gin production and switching to sanitiser to help with the crisis.

Rachel and Andrew decided to stop work on their developments and lend a hand to ensure sanitiser could be sold at an ‘ethical price’, after seeing people attempting to sell 500ml bottles for £30.

Andrew said: ‘An extended member of the family, Mike Bain who owns Deeside Distillery, got in contact with us in early March from the beginning of lockdown and explained that he had had to temporarily down-tools on gin production to assist with the crisis and demand in order to manufacture hand sanitiser for local NHS.

The sanitiser is produced at Deeside Gin Distillery in Banchory, Aberdeenshire and is bottled in Preston, Lancashire.

It contains 80 per cent ethanol liquid which makes it suitable for use in hospitals, care domiciles and other public health facilities.

The company has secured major contracts with corporate clients including the Post Office, JD plc, O2 Retail, BP, and Aldi – a few of which are multi-year agreements, with an expected total contract value of £30m.

The couple believe their company has been granted the contracts over the others as the product is completely British – from manufacturing to bottling.

Andrew added: ‘Most importantly our product is made in the UK – manufactured in Scotland, bottled in England and made in Britain – it has resonated enormously with our clientele who feel strongly about buying quality British Brands over imports.’

The firm has made a lot more than £3m in actual revenue since its launch in March and contains also donated significant levels of its products and services to NHS charities.

It now employs 12 full-time staff and another eight contracted workers at its headquarters in Leith, Edinburgh, and in the rest of Scotland and the united kingdom.

Mr Montague, home developer, said: ‘As lockdown was being announced in March, we instantly saw the value of reducing our reliance on imports and emphasizing UK manufacturing to ensure both health providers and private companies could access high quality and fairly priced products which are now important in the battle from the pandemic.

‘We are proud to be providing some much-needed support in the combat Covid-19 by gifting our product to NHS charities while, at exactly the same time, building a successful business.

‘From a standing start just 12 weeks ago, we now have seen a massive surge in demand for the products over the UK.

‘We’re continuing to secure significant contracts and we’ve ramped up production to 900,000 litres weekly.’

James Horton from law firm CMS, one of ClearWater Hygiene’s key business advisers, said: ‘Andrew and Rachel have been phenomenal in the speed of the response to this public health crisis.

‘They not only identified a market opportunity but also have helped address some of the important supply problems in combating Covid-19 in the UK.’