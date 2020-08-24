Scottie Scheffler uses fill-in after caddie goes down with injury in final round

NORTON, Mass.– Scottie Scheffler needed to play the back 9 Sunday of The Northern Trust with a fill-in caddie after his routine looper went down with injury.

Scheffler stated that caddie Scott McGuiness hurt his best leg when he leapt to see where Scheffler’s ball had actually completed on the ninth hole at TPCBoston CBS reported that McGuiness “felt something pop” when he landed. He was seen rubbing his best calf as he was hauled to the medical camping tent.

“He had the bag on his back and went down pretty quick after,” Scheffler stated. “We didn’t know what happened at the time, but he couldn’t stand up. Obviously, he wasn’t going to be able to keep going.”

Scheffler completed out the hole and en route to the 10th tee satisfied his replacement caddie, Eric Ledbetter, who is among the assistant pros at TPCBoston Scheffler bogeyed the next hole,No 10, prior to steadying himself and completed at 17 under par, in a tie for 4th location.

Scheffler stated he needs to understand more about McGuiness’ status on Monday early morning, after an examination.

It’s been an eventful week for the 24-year-old novice, who on Friday, with McGuiness on the bag, carded the 12th sub-60 rating in Tour history.

Scheffler was forecasted to move …