Scottie Scheffler fires rare 59 as Dustin Johnson (60) narrowly misses in Boston

NORTON,Mass –It took a frustrating par for Scottie Scheffler to recognize he was making sufficient birdies to have a shot at 59, and he took on the possibility Friday with 4 birdies over his last 5 holes to publish the 12th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.

For the longest time, it appeared like his 59 may not even be the very best of the day at (*59 *) Northern Trust.

As Scheffler was signing his card, Dustin Johnson had actually currently triggered on an explosive start that put some buzz into the TPC Boston even with no viewers on the course.

BirdieEagle Birdie.Eagle Birdie.

He was 9 under through 8 holes, and with 2 birdies to begin the back 9, Johnson was 11 under through 11 holes.

And then he became a par maker, with just 2 great take a look at birdie the remainder of the method, and one choice he wish to have back. Johnson struck chauffeur on the par-5 18th into a slope of grungy yard, when a 3-wood was all he would require to have a mid-iron into the green. He needed to lay up, struck wedge to 25 feet and two-putted for a seventh straight par.

Johnson shot a 60, had a two-shot lead, and it practically felt as though acknowledgements were in order.