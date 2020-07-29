Scottie Pippen finally responds to rumors of bad blood with Michael Jordan

SCOTTIE PIPPEN IS ‘BEYOND LIVID’ ABOUT HOW MICHAEL JORDAN REPRESENTED HIM IN ‘THE LAST DANCE’

Pippen, nevertheless, chose to clarify his real sensations for Jordan.

“My relationship with Michael is great, great as ever, there is nothing changed,” he stated onDa Windy City podcast “This documentary has not changed our relationship. We will be friends forever.”

SCOTTIE PIPPEN’S REPRESENTATION IN ‘THE LAST DANCE’ AN PROBLEM WITH PREVIOUS BULLS GAMERS

Jordan and Pippen were the drivers for the ’90 s Bulls group, which left with 6 NBA champions over an eight-year period. They likewise were colleagues on the 1992 “Dream Team”, which won an Olympic gold medal.

Despite all of the criticism Pippen dealt with in the docuseries, Jordan stated on lots of celebrations– consisting of in “The Last Dance”– that “there would not be a Michael Jordan without Scottie Pippen” and “every championship I won, you saw Scottie Pippen.”

When Pippen was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010, he asked Jordan to present him.