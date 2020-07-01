Scott Tipton: Trump-backed five-term Republican lawmaker loses primary to far-right challenger Lauren Boebert

“3rd District Republicans have decided who they want to run against the Democrats this November,” Rep. Scott Tipton said in a statement Tuesday evening. “I want to congratulate Lauren Boebert and wish her and her supporters well.”

Tipton was widely believed to function as front runner in the race before Tuesday evening.

“Congressman @ScottRTipton is a great supporter of the #MAGA Agenda! He fights for your #2A rights and the Border Wall,” the President tweeted on Monday. “Scott is working hard for Colorado and has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #CO03.”

Her win Tuesday night was met with instant criticism from Democrats who pointed to comments she made where she appeared to sympathize with QAnon, a pro-Trump deep-state conspiracy theory.

Boebert could be the latest GOP candidate linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory, though she does not go so far as self-professed QAnon supporters Georgia congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene and Oregon GOP Senate nominee Jo Rae Perkins

A staunch Second Amendment advocate, Boebert owns a nearby restaurant, Shooters Grill, made famous for encouraging its staff to open carry. She recently defied public health orders to reopen the restaurant through the coronavirus pandemic. Boebert also made headlines last year for confronting former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke over his demand for a mandatory gun-buyback program of assault-style rifles.

During an interview on the internet show “Steel Truth” in May, Boebert said she was “very familiar with” the conspiracy.

“I am familiar with that. And, so, that’s more my mom’s thing. She’s a little fringe. I try to uh, I just try to keep things on track and positive. I am very familiar with it though,” she said. “Everything I heard of Q — I hope that this is real because it only means America is getting stronger and better, and people are returning to conservative values, and that’s what I am for,” she said.

QAnon, she said, “is only motivating and encouraging and bringing people together, stronger, and if this is real, then it could be really great for our country.”

The conspiracy incorporates everything from “Pizzagate” to “false flag” mass shootings to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. It has claimed, for example, that Trump wasn’t under investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller but was alternatively working with him to follow leading Democrats and other elites, whom proponents of the idea allege get excited about pedophilia rings.

It has been described as a “counter-narrative” to the actual reality of Trump’s presidency.

Boebert’s internet site states she “believes in personal freedom, citizen rights, and upholding the Constitution of the United States.”

“There is a battle for the heart and soul of our country that I intend on helping win,” Boebert says in a statement on her internet site. “I’m running for Congress to stand up for our conservative values, address our current representatives’ failed promises, and put far-left Democrats back in their place.”

Cheri Bustos, chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said Tuesday evening. “Not even multiple endorsements from President Trump could save Congressman Scott R. Tipton from his extreme, QAnon caucus challenger. Washington Republicans should immediately disavow Lauren Boebert and her extremist, dangerous conspiracy theories.”

Bustos added that “Democrats are well positioned to compete and win this seat.”

Boebert will face Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush, a former state legislator, in November. Bush lost to Tipton in 2018.

Boebert’s win also marks the most recent instance of a Trump-endorsed candidate losing their GOP primary.

Earlier this month Madison Cawthorn, a 24-year-old political newcomer, defeated Trump’s endorsed candidate Lynda Bennett in the North Carolina GOP congressional primary for the seat vacated by the President’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

This story has been updated with additional developments Wednesday.