Scott Redding “just surviving” after crash

Off the back of a subdued first Aragon round in which he conceded the lead of the championship to Jonathan Rea, Redding’s chances of a lifting the WSBK title in his first season took a further blow when he crashed out of Saturday’s race.

The reigning British Superbike champion managed to grab a consolatory win in the following morning’s Superpole race, but finished a distant third behind Kawasaki man Rea and the satellite Ducati of Michael Ruben Rinaldi in the second full-length race.

It leaves Redding 37 points down on Rea with three rounds remaining of the 2020 season.

Read Also:

The Englishman rued his inability to get on top of the issues he suffered with during both race weekends at what is traditionally a stronghold track for Ducati.

“It’s frustrating at this track because there are a couple of points at this track where I just cannot get the bike to work and I lose too much time,” said Redding.

“It was the same both weekends, I can’t do anymore myself and the bike cannot really help me. We’re just surviving with our head above the water, we’re not swimming at the moment. And I don’t like really racing like that.

“That’s why I crashed [on Saturday], ‘do I settle for fifth or do I push to beat Jonny [Rea]?’ I’m gonna push but I’m not really in a position to beat him. I was…