Scott Redding “just surviving” after crash

Off the back of a subdued first Aragon round in which he conceded the lead of the championship to Jonathan Rea, Redding’s chances of a lifting the WSBK title in his first season took a further blow when he crashed out of Saturday’s race.
The reigning British Superbike champion managed to grab a consolatory win in the following morning’s Superpole race, but finished a distant third behind Kawasaki man Rea and the satellite Ducati of Michael Ruben Rinaldi in the second full-length race.
It leaves Redding 37 points down on Rea with three rounds remaining of the 2020 season.
The Englishman rued his inability to get on top of the issues he suffered with during both race weekends at what is traditionally a stronghold track for Ducati.
“It’s frustrating at this track because there are a couple of points at this track where I just cannot get the bike to work and I lose too much time,” said Redding.
“It was the same both weekends, I can’t do anymore myself and the bike cannot really help me. We’re just surviving with our head above the water, we’re not swimming at the moment. And I don’t like really racing like that.
“That’s why I crashed [on Saturday], ‘do I settle for fifth or do I push to beat Jonny [Rea]?’ I’m gonna push but I’m not really in a position to beat him. I was…