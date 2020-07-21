‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’ cast reunite for 10th anniversary table read

Aubrey Plaza, Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Alison Pill, Mae Whitman, and Jason Schwartzman all participated virtually due to the pandemic, with Plaza wearing something much like her actual costume from the movie.

The cast did a read-through of the screenplay, with fellow actors Ellen Wong, Satya Bhabha, Brandon Routh, Mark Webber, and “Scott Pilgrim” creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, joining the group. Evans broke to ask the cast why Routh does not age, causing everyone to crack up.

While the reunion, organized by Entertainment Weekly, coincides with the 10th anniversary of the movie’s release, the virtual event was and also to benefit the charity Water for People, a global nonprofit that helps people bring clean water and sanitation solutions to their communities.

The 2010 movie fizzled at the box office but became a cult classic.