Scott Morrison supports making returned travellers pay for their own quarantine

Scott Morrison has supported states making returned travellers pay for their own hotel quarantine.

The Prime Minister said state governments were ‘within their rights’ to send people the bill and he is making plans to cut back the number of people flying home to ease strain on the hotels.

On Monday Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan said he was drafting legislation to make returned travellers pay for a couple of weeks of accommodation.

Mr Morrison said: ‘I believe that would be a completely understandable proposition.

‘There have been many opportunities for people to reunite… if they’re choosing to do so now, they have demonstrably delayed that decision for a period.’

Mr Morrison said he supported Premier Daniel Andrews’ decision to lock down Melbourne for six weeks because the city battles a coronavirus outbreak.

In an email of unity, he said: ‘We are Victorians now.’

‘We’re all Melburnians now in terms of the challenges we face. We’re all Victorians now because we are all Australians and that is where the challenge is at this time,’ Mr Morrison said.

‘It is a very significant Commonwealth effort to aid what is happening in Victoria right now and we’ll prevail and we’ll get on top of it and we will protect the rest of the country.

‘For the people, specifically, of Melbourne – this really is hard. This is a hard call on you. It’s tough.

‘And it will test you and it’ll strain, nevertheless, you have done it once before and you will be in a position to do it again as you have proven that. You have demonstrated your capability to deal with this.’