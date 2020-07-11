Scott Morrison spotted at NRL match as Daniel Andrews grapples with surge of coronavirus cases

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been spotted at an NRL match per day after announcing he was taking a break to spend time with his family.

Images uploaded to social media marketing showed Mr Morrison waving his scarf during the NRL match between Cronulla Sharks and Penrith Panthers on Saturday night.

His attendance comes only a day after he announced he will be taking a holiday to spend more hours with his wife Jenny and daughters, Lily and Abbey.

‘I will never be joining them for that full-time. I’ll also maybe not be standing aside from the tasks I have throughout the day,’ that he said on Friday.

Scott Morrison is spotted with cheering in the crowd at an NRL match just a day after that he announced that he was having a holiday with his daughters

The Australian Prime Minister announced that he was have a break and was spotted at the Round 9 NRL match

It comes after Australians questioned the whereabouts of the prime minister as the state of Victoria grapples with a huge surge in coronavirus cases.

‘We have technology where I will be with them and continue to just take briefings, calls and meetings in dealing with the problem whether it be Victoria or another situations in the united states,’ that he continued.

‘I will undoubtedly be returning to Canberra next week where I am sure you’ll be able to see me again … because I am maybe not standing in the front of a camera, it generally does not mean I’m not behind my desk or doing what I have to do daily. I ask the people’s understanding on that.’

Social media users vented their frustration as the image of Mr Morrison circulated, with some questioning why Premier Daniel Andrews was slammed for enjoying a birthday dinner with his family.

‘Poor Dan copped sh*t for having a birthday meal at home with his family the other day. This is disgraceful,’ one person wrote.

‘No mask, no social distancing, no wife and children, and his team lost,’ yet another commented.

‘He’s the PM for God’s sake; he’s had more holidays with his children than most people in this country who are wondering how to feed their kids,’ yet another wrote.

‘No sign of ”Jen and the kids” and imagine, think of if Daniel Andrews was seen celebrating at the footy (with no mask might I add),’ someone else stated.

Mr Morrison spotted in the box seats with some friends during the NRL game involving the Cronulla Sharks and Penrith Panthers

Prime Minister Scott Morrison watches on from the stands during the Round 9 NRL match involving the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks and the Penrith Panthers on Saturday

Many others asked why he wasn’t wearing a nose and mouth mask or keeping a 1.5metre distance from those around him.

‘Good model of social distancing – maybe not,’ one wrote.

‘So much for social distancing,’ somebody else commented.

‘No mask. No leadership,’ another commented.

‘Not a lot of social distancing happening there by the looks of it,’ another read.

‘And not social distancing. FFS,’ someone else wrote.