Scott Morrison says he WILL review JobKeeper end date after Qantas announced 6,000 job cuts 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed he can make an announcement on the continuing future of JobKeeper in the third week of July.

Mr Morrison said on Friday morning your choice would follow a review of the wage subsidy next month.

Qantas on Thursday announced it was cutting 6,000 jobs – a fifth of its workforce – with CEO Alan Joyce calling on the us government to support those losing their job with a bespoke financial assistance program.

Mr Morrison stayed tight-lipped about what the eventual decision on JobKeeper will soon be.

‘We’ll be able to come to a decision soon. The announcement will soon be made in the next week of July once the economic statement is passed down,’ he told 2GB’s Ben Fordham.

‘That’s about three months in advance [of JobKeeper’s scheduled end date in September].’

He called on Australians never to second guess the future of the subsidy program.

‘I think people shouldn’t rush to conclusions about what the federal government is going to do post September,’ he said.

Mr Joyce told the Today show the airline’s management were in discussions with the federal government about extending JobKeeper or having an alternative type of support.

‘The prime minister is a huge big supporter of Qantas. He is a huge big supporter of the aviation industry,’ Mr Joyce said.

‘He has been one of our biggest supporters and I am aware he is going to do the right thing.’

Qantas 737-800 aircraft parked on the east-west runway at Sydney Airport on May 20. The airline has announced it will cut 6,000 jobs from its 30,000-strong workforce

The prime minister has acknowledged the aviation sector will require ongoing help, with JobKeeper wage subsidies and other coronavirus support measures to end in September, but was unable to offer any certainty.

‘We are just working through the easiest method to target and deliver that support,’ he said on Thursday, adding that may include JobKeeper or other measures.

Mr Joyce said he did not are expecting the airline to resume international services in any significant way until July next year at the earliest.

Mr Joyce said on Thursday the company would need to become a ‘smaller airline’ for the short term as the COVID-19 pandemic stymies international travel

‘The collapse of billions of dollars in revenue leaves us little choice if we’re to save as much jobs as you possibly can long term,’ Mr Joyce said.

‘We need certainly to position ourselves for several years where revenues will soon be much lower. And that means being a smaller airline in the short term.’

Mr Joyce said vital signs were strengthening for domestic operations and the airline has ‘extremely bright prospects for recovery’.

But to obtain there, the carrier will need to raise $1.9 billion through a share sale to balance its books.

Last Wednesday, the airline cancelled most of its international flights until October aside from those to New Zealand in anticipation of the opening of a trans-Tasman bubble.

The cancellations came for a passing fancy day Trade Minister Simon Birmingham announced the country’s borders will stay closed for another four months.