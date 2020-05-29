Scott Morrison gives the green light for a trans-Tasman travel bubble

A travel bubble with New Zealand can go forward even when state borders stay closed, Scott Morrison stated immediately.

The Prime Minister has been ‘often’ discussing resuming travel throughout the ditch with New Zealand chief Jacinda Ardern in a transfer that will enhance each international locations’ economies and create jobs.

He stated the plan will go forward no matter state borders that are in place in all jurisdictions besides New South Wales and Victoria.

This signifies that individuals from Sydney and Melbourne could also be allowed to fly to New Zealand earlier than they will get to Brisbane or Perth.

‘I hope in Sydney and Melbourne you will get to the states and territories and Auckland at the similar time however we’ll see what occurs,’ Mr Morrison stated.