Scott Morrison blasts panic buyers as Coles and Woolworths reintroduce toilet paper limits

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has branded a resurgence in panic buying ridiculous, after major supermarkets were forced to reinstate limits on toilet paper purchases.

Coles and Woolworths reinstated purchase limits on toilet paper and other essential items in Victoria on Wednesday after a sudden surge in coronavirus cases sparked hoarding.

From Friday, shoppers in other areas of the united states similarly will undoubtedly be allowed to buy only two packs of toilet paper and paper towels at Woolworths stores and one pack at Coles.

At a press conference in Canberra, Mr Morrison repeated his earlier blunt warning to selfish shoppers.

‘Stop it, it’s ridiculous,’ he told reporters on Friday.

‘I’m sure it will pass as it did last time. There’s no dependence on it.’

He said it was vital that you reassure people the outbreak did not mean there would have been a problem with supplies of essential items.

A spike in coronavirus cases in Victoria saw the reunite of panic buying within the state and other areas. Pictured is a near empty toilet paper isle in Cambridge Gardens, in Sydney’s west

Woolworths Supermarkets managing director Claire Peters said the move is precautionary and designed to support appropriate social distancing to get during the week-end.

‘We’ve regrettably started initially to see elevated demand for toilet roll move outside Victoria previously 24 hours,’ she said in a statement.

‘While the demand is not at the same level as Victoria, we’re taking preventative action now to have ahead of any excessive buying this week-end and help maintain social distancing inside our stores.’

Mr Morrison repeated his earlier in the day blunt warning to selfish shoppers and said the spike it cases wouldn’t normally impact the supply of important goods

Ms Peters said significantly more than 650,000 additional packs of toilet paper have now been added and there is enough for everyone.

‘If clients already have enough toilet roll at home, there’s no necessity to buy more,’ she said.

‘The sooner we see buying patterns return to normal levels, as was the case for the duration of May and most of June, the quicker we’ll manage to wind straight back limits.’

In Victoria, purchase limits on eggs, flour, hand sanitiser, long-life milk, mince, pasta, sugar and rice are also set up at both major supermarket chains.

Coles can be limiting purchases at NSW stores nearby the Victorian border including Albury, Deniliquin and Lavington.

‘We ask that clients continue to shop normally in order that everyone may have access to the meals and groceries they need,’ a Coles spokeswoman said.