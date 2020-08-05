Scott Melker Recounts How He Fell Victim to a SIM Swap Attack

Scott Melker, likewise called the “Wolf of All Streets,” states he was the victim of a SIM swap attack in February however handled to prevent losing any crypto properties.

In aAug 4 post on Melker’s site entitled Security Tips And Lessons Learned From My Hack, the trader stated he was able to safeguard gain access to to his savings account, charge card, and crypto exchanges after a hacker presumed his identity by fooling his phone provider and diverted Melker’s interactions to the hacker’s phone.

According to Melker, the hacker had gain access to to his number and text– which would have provided gain access to to all his funds if he ‘d depend on two-factor authentication (2FA) provided by means of text.

However he utilized a type of 2FA (Google Authenticator, Authy) which was continued a different, offline gadget. “This is the single thing that largely saved me from the most damage,” stated Melker.

“Even with my logins and passwords, they were unable to access my 2FA. This gave me enough time to contact my banks, credit cards, crypto exchanges, etc. and have my accounts locked.”

Words of caution

Hackers supposedly took $8.7 in crypto properties from Reggie Middleton, CEO of crypto company Veritaseum, in a series of T-Mobile SIM swap attacks in July2017 Investor Michael Terpin Terpin likewise declares that he lost $24 million worth of crypto as a outcome of 2 AT&T SIM swap hacks that took place in between 2017-2018

So how does Melker recommend preventing a comparable fate?

“Never use SMS verification as a part of your 2FA,” Melker mentioned definitively. “[Hackers] are relying on this vulnerability in a SIM-Swap attack. 2FA is a double edged sword– it uses defense when utilized properly (on a different gadget), however permits simple gain access to to whatever if it is merely a text to your phone– since the hacker will be getting your texts and calls.”

He advised utilizing an authenticator (Google’s variation over Authy which he stated might be hacked) on a different, offline gadget and not on your present phone.

“The minute they swap your SIM card, everything on your present phone becomes a liability.”

He advised utilizing 2FA for all accounts, from social networks to banking, and to stop utilizing Chrome, which he stated has “astounding” vulnerabilities. In relates to to crypto properties in specific, Melker motivated traders to eliminate their contact number from exchanges, and keep their properties in freezer.

“Clearly we cannot trust the phone companies to protect us,” he stated.