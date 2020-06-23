Scott McTominay signs new Manchester United contract to run until 2025 | Football News





Scott McTominay will continue to be at Manchester United until June 2025 after signing a new deal

Scott McTominay has signed a new contract which ensures you keep him at Manchester United until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year.

The 23-year-old midfielder made his debut in 2017 against Arsenal and it has gone onto make 75 appearances for the first team, scoring six goals.

After signing his new deal, Scotland international McTominay said: “Whilst I understand that people all have so a number of other things to think about right now, I’m so happy to sign this contract and play a part in the foreseeable future ahead with this team.

“All I’ve ever known is United and I really hope that my passion for the club shows each time I look at the pitch. I’ll keep on to give everything with this club whenever I pull on the shirt. I’d like to thank the manager for the faith he’s got shown in me and everyone at the club that has helped me to get where I am today.

“I’m looking forward to finishing this season on a high and hopefully achieving our aims.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased to complete the renewal and said: “Scott has done tremendously well since i have joined and it has been an essential part of our midfield.

“He brings determination, tenacity and skill to the overall game and we all know that Scott’s attributes is a major asset to the squad on the coming years.

“As we always say the Academy is the bedrock of the club and having come through the system everyone knows that Scott has shown the exact mentality that you need to succeed at Manchester United. I look forward to seeing his continued improvement in the years to come.”