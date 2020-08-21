Scott firefighters finish yard work for resident who suffered heat-related emergency

Lawn services might not be in the job description for firefighters but in Scott crews provided some extra help to a resident in need.

On Tuesday, officials with the Scott Fire Department say they responded to call on Rue Bon Secours of a person unconscious in their front yard. Crews say the person was cutting grass and was suffering from a heat-related emergency.

“SFD began assessing the patient and administering basic life support interventions. Acadian Ambulance medics arrived, and the patient was transported to a local hospital.” a release states.

After the person was taken to the hospital, firefighters remained on scene to notify a relative and make sure someone was responding to the care of the children inside the home.

While waiting, the Scott Fire Department says that they finished the job of mowing the yard.

“This is just another example of how firefighters go above and beyond on a daily basis for our citizens,” Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said.

Sonnier says the resident is doing well and expected to recover.

