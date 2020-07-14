Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Are Back Together After Two Months Apart!

Theyre baaaaaaaack…

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are back together! The couple is giving their relationship another shot after having split up just a couple months ago, according to insiders who spoke about the matter to Us Weekly on Tuesday.

Related: Sofia Shows Off Pic Purportedly Taken At Scott’s Crib! As It Turns Out…

The 37-year-old reality TV star and his now-on-again 21-year-old girlfriend apparently thought better of their time apart — or perhaps absence really did make the heart grow fonder in this case — as the time away did wonders for their connection! An insider explained to Us that the high-profile couple cut out the fighting that had plagued their relationship near the end a few months back, saying:

“They weren’t getting along before – hence the split. [But] they have worked on having a life separate from each other. Now, they are hanging out again romantically. It’s back on.”

Back on, indeed!

A second source relayed more info specifically about the Flip It Like Disick star’s mental health, noting how the young model really wanted him to have time to work on himself during their time apart. It appears the last few months have done some good for the house flipper, according to the source here:

“Sofia wanted Scott to get through and overcome any issues he has and Scott wanted to put a bigger focus on himself and his family before any sort of romantic relationship. Scott’s family is always what is most important to him.”

That’s quite the mature outlook for young Sofia to have, especially considering she’s only ever known dating Scott for pretty much her entire adult life.

But to hear everyone close to the couple say it, the break in this case actually turned out to be a positive one for Scott, specifically. As you’ll recall, over the last few months, Lord Disick sought out treatment to help with addiction issues and the mental health fallout from the relatively recent death of both of his parents.

Related: Sofia And Scott Got Back Together For The Fourth Of July In A Big Way!

Now, he’s in a far better place emotionally than he’d been even just a few weeks ago — and it shows to a third insider, who confirmed the break was a “good” step for both parties involved:

“Scott has been much more calm and responsive to people outside of his family over the last month or so. Whatever issues that were bubbling up between Sofia and Scott at the start of the pandemic have simmered down and Scott has returned to a place where Sofia feels comfortable being around him and being in his life again.”

Well then! We love to hear and see that!

Still, it makes us wonder all the same: what about all that Scott and Kourtney Kardashian reconciliation talk?! So that all just went… nowhere?? That sucks!!!

What do U think about that, Perezcious readers?! And more to the broader point here, how do U feel about Scott and Sofia getting back together??

Sound OFF about it with your take down in the comments (below)!!!