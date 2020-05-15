Scott Disick Reportedly Figuring Out His ‘Next Move’ Amid Rehab Drama: ‘He Will Probably Wait A Bit’

Scott Disick is thinking about completing his psychological health and wellness therapy in other places after personal privacy worries triggered his job in rehab to finish suddenly.

As we reported, the KUWTK celebrity looked into of All Points North Lodge previously this month after a picture of him at the Colorado therapy facility dripped online. Now, a resource states the embattled daddy is thinking of his “next move” on his rehab trip, informing Us Weekly:

“There’s issue over what Scott’s following step will be as in, where can he go that’s secure, appreciates his personal privacy and also will supply what he requires. He’s trying to find brand-new centers however he will probably wait a little bit for COVID worries to wane. He’s doing alright and also investing a great deal of time with family members and also Sofia [Richie]“

Good to hear he remains in a healthy and balanced setting in the meanwhile!

The 36- year-old reportedly got in the rehab facility to handle “past traumas,” like the fatalities of his moms and dads Bonnie Disick in 2013 and also Jeffrey Disick in2014 But after the image leakage, Scott felt his personal privacy was gone against, as his attorney kept in mind in a declaration that the image was probably taken by an employee.

The expert likewise informed the electrical outlet that Scott’s 21- year-old sweetheart advised him to head to rehab, and also was obviously worried regarding his health. The resource exposed:

“Sofia noticed a change in him and that he wasn’t as healthy and happy as he could be and Scott made the decision to get help for himself and for her and their relationship.”

But Sofia obviously had not been the only participant of the KarJenner-verse that advised Scott to obtain assistance. According to a 2nd expert, the Flip it Like Disick celebrity’s ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, “encouraged Scott to go to rehab” too.

Kourt, for her component, shared a motivating Instagram message for their child on the very same day Disick left rehab. Alongside a picture of herself and also Penelope from their 2019 getaway in Sardina, Italy, she composed:

“Love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God’s plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart, there is no one else like you in the entire world, you are loved. Things I tell my daughter.”

Let’s hope Scott’s obtaining the very same type of support!

