Scott Disick Recalls Memories Of His Late Parents With Son Reign – He Wants His Kids To Feel ‘Connected’

A brand-new bonus offer scene from season 18 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians programs Scott Disick materializing, heartfelt development resolving his sorrow over the death of his mother and father.

As you’ll remember, Scott has actually long had problem with the abrupt, back- to- back deaths of his parents Bonnie and Jeffrey, which happened back in late 2013 and early2014 Losing them both in less than 3 months’ time permanently altered the truth TELEVISION star, leaving him to have a hard time as he has actually tried to deal with the loss for several years now.

But if the video (above) is any sign, possibly there’s a twinkle of hope ahead– a light at the end of the proverbial tunnel!

In the bonus offer clip here, the 37- year- old Flip It Like Disick star is seen browsing old household images with his 5- year- old son Reign, as Kim Kardashian West takes interest together with. While browsing the old albums and thinking back on all the great times, Kim remembered her own memories about Scott’s cherished parents, stating to the young grand son (listed below):

“Look this was your grandpa. He was so nice. And your grandma Bonnie, she was so silly. She would have loved you — loved you the best. You know why? Because you’re so silly.”

Awww!

For the Talentless creator, nevertheless, it showed incredibly harder to speak about his parents– even to his own kids, like withReign In a confessional, your house flipper confessed hurt to think back like that, however likewise recognized the worth of doing so, if just to advise his kids about his household’s tradition, history, and memories.

Scott stated:

“You know, I don’t think I was really ready to talk about my family but now I think the more I talk about my parents the more my kids will feel connected to them and remember them. That’s the only way that they’re gonna ever feel that connection.”

Amen to that!

As fans of KUWTK will no doubt recall, all this happened initially back in an earlier 2020 episode of the program when a guy called Dave Hacker— long time friend to Scott’s late dad– happened with old household images and memories to show the young daddy.

Though possibly much more unpleasant at the time, Disick gradually happened to glancing through the pages and remembering the great times he had with his cherished household.

Kourtney Kardashian‘s infant daddy stated at the time:

“As much as I was dreading looking through some photos because I thought it was going to bring out sad memories, I’m happy that Dave brought them with him. The truth is, it brought up so many amazing memories and things that I forgot.”

Love it!

It’s a long roadway processing sorrow like this, and a part of Scott’s heart will constantly be missing out on after the abrupt deaths of his parents no matter what he does, however a minimum of things seem heading in a favorable instructions now, too. Here’s to sharing more old memories with Reign, Penelope, and Mason— along with making numerous brand-new ones with the entire household, too!