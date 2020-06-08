Scott Disick Is ‘Still Receiving Treatment And Working On His Issues’ After Sofia Richie Split

Scott Disick is getting back again to what really matters: family!

The 37-year-old ever-popular reality TELEVISION star stepped out on Saturday afternoon in Malibu along side ex Kourtney Kardashian and the pair’s three children, sons Mason, 10, Reign, 5, and 7-year-old daughter Penelope. They collectively dined at Nobu — a pleasant little family lunch on the beach — before retreating back again to their home territory up in the hills. Out and about!

Related: So Are Kourt And Scott Gonna Reconcile, Or What?!

That outing wasn’t a one-off thing, either. Sure, it’s nice to see the fam going out for a meal since restaurants are slowly needs to open up again amid the extended coronavirus pandemic quarantine throughout a lot of southern California. But beyond that, Scott’s focus has been on his inner circle lately in an attempt to work his in the past to a safe, healthier place!

An insider dished to People about the Flip It Like Disick star’s effort to locate his in the past to good, revealing (below):

“Scott remains receiving treatment and taking care of [his] dilemmas. He ‘s been around the kids a whole lot. He is spending time with people who can support him and help him function as best possible.”

Awww! Love that he’s taken this time to have close to those adorable young ones!

Of course, what’s left unsaid in that source’s comment could be the fact that he’s far away from ex-GF Sofia Richie. The pair had been going for a break anyways, of course, but it surely sounds as if Scott has (metaphorically) came back home for privacy and comfort. Will this mark the end of it all for him and the 21-year-old model, then?!

The entire quarantine and self-isolation period this season has been quite the wild time for Lord Disick. An aborted rehab stay in early May resulted in several weeks of touch-and-go concern from Kourtney and others in his life. Thankfully, it now appears he’s in a notably better place than that he was a month ago.

Related: Sofia Opened Up About Scott A Little More Right Before Their Split!

Now, the only question left on everyone’s mind is whether this could open the door for Kourt and Scott to have back together one day. There have been hints and murmurs here and there during the last week, and momentum for the reconciliation has snowballed now that Sofia is out of the picture. But is that really realistic, or just wishful thinking for KarJenner fans and longtime KUWTK followers??

Time will tell on that one, we suppose. What’s important at this time is Scott’s health and mental well-being — and it sure sounds like he’s well on the road to a good invest his life judging by reports like this. Love it!!