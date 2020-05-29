Scott Disick ‘Is Always Going To Be In Love’ With Kourtney Kardashian – Sorry, Sofia Richie!

Sorry, Sofia Richie, but it surely feels like Scott Disick has his priorities set — they usually could not change any time quickly.

The Flip It Like Disick star has some severe lingering emotions for ex Kourtney Kardashian, and based on insiders near the previous couple, it’s these feelings which introduced in regards to the finish of his practically three-yr romance with the 21-year-previous mannequin. Almost feels like Scott is a household man now… or one thing!

A supply spoke to Us Weekly in regards to the more and more sophisticated love triangle right here, revealing the truth TV star by no means actually stopped having emotions for his beloved child momma, even in any case these years! Like, we all know there’s a number of historical past between the 2 of ’em, however rattling!

The insider revealed (beneath):

“Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him. It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

That final half is refreshing to listen to, and it’s all the time good to see the 37-year-previous dad doting on kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

But it feels like his romantic connection to Kourtney is its personal factor, too, with the phrases “first love” being tossed round to underscore the intense feelings at play right here.

Here’s extra from the insider:

“Kourtney has all the time been hesitant about getting again along with Scott or letting him in in a romantic sense. She has given him so many possibilities through the years after he has mentioned that he’s going to show himself to her, and he seemingly nonetheless hasn’t in sure elements … [but that said, a first love is not something you just wash away. The fact that he is the father of their three kids keeps them connected forever. Kourtney wants the best for Scott and knows they’ve been through the wringer together. She lets him in — but at an arm’s length.”

Sure seems like a delicate balancing act for the Poosh founder, to say the least.

Whatever the case may be — there’s certainly no hard-and-fast guarantee Kourt is down to officially get back with Scott right now, or anything — the ongoing coronavirus pandemic appears to be the impetus for all this change for Lord Disick and his lovely ladies.

Once more from the insider, who reveals how quarantine and self-isolation affected Sofia’s relationship with her former beau:

“The quarantine has put a spin on things for Scott. He’s always had issues, especially with addiction, and that’s always been a concern on the Kardashians’ end and Sofia and her family’s end. Sofia noticed that he wasn’t doing well and gave him an ultimatum, and in the end it seemed like Scott was more focused on Kourtney and his kids than her.”

Interesting! Sounds like the ultimatum backfired, at least from Sofia’s perspective.

Maybe all is for the better, though?! We suppose time will tell…

Still Friends Or Nah??

As Scott and Sofia go their separate ways, it at least appears Kylie Jenner won’t lose yet another friend over inter-familial relationship drama, as she did with her former BFF, Jordyn Woods, as part of the infamous Khloé Kardashian–Tristan Thompson blow-out.

According to insiders close to the fam, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul still ought to see plenty of her longtime pal, Disick or no Disick:

“Sofia and Kylie are still friends and their friendship hasn’t been affected by her breakup with Scott. They have had a super close relationship for a while and Sofia hasn’t done anything wrong to make their friendship be jeopardized.”

Well that’s refreshing, isn’t it?!

Even as relationships come and go, and life inevitably changes, it’s nice to know true friendships stay the same.

What do U make of Scott’s fall back towards Kourt, Perezcious readers?? Inevitable AF?! Surprising?! Unexpected??

Sound OFF with your take on everything here down in the comments (below)!!!