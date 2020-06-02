Scott Disick Is ‘Always Flirting’ With Kourtney Kardashian – But Is She Open To It??

We sincerely hope Sofia Richie has any information alerts about her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick muted proper now…

Ever since final week’s information that the couple of three years broke up, it’s been one headline after one other about how a lot nearer the Flip It Like Disick star has gotten to his ex and child momma Kourtney Kardashian. The co-mother and father haven’t solely been spending extra time collectively as a household, however sources near them additionally declare Scott’s been appearing like fairly the flirt round his outdated flame as of late!

A supply instructed Us Weekly concerning the good vibes that have been flowing between the exes throughout their Memorial Day Weekend journey to Utah with their three children, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5:

“Kourtney and Scott had so much fun with the kids in Utah, and the kids want them to do family trips all together more often. Scott is so happy that he and Kourtney get along so well and how easy it is with her. It’s weird to everyone else, but not to them. They are really like best friends.”

These two dated on and off from 2006 via 2015 so we all know there are years of difficult historical past between them, but it surely feels like none of it ever obtained in the way in which of the distinctive bond they share as pals. We can’t precisely say the identical for a way their connection has gotten in the way in which of others, however, you recognize.

The insider went on to share that whereas Kourtney isn’t targeted on rehashing what they used to have, the daddy of her kids will all the time have eyes for her:

“Kourtney is not open to him in a romantic sense, but Scott is always flirting with her and thinks she looks better than ever. The family also loves him and he’s like another son to Kris [Jenner].”

(Side observe, he’s not flawed! Kourt has been wanting fireplace these days and musing about wanting extra children…)

But as we beforehand reported, a special supply instructed the magazine the sentiments there are a lot deeper than most understand — at the least for her child daddy anyway! Those lingering emotions in the end had rather a lot to do with the demise of his relationship with Richie:

“Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him. It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

Man, you actually can’t battle destiny!

Many folks nonetheless consider Kourtney and Scott are an OTP (albeit, a bizarre one) and it’s been confirmed the Poosh founder would do something to assist her ex in a time of want. However, she’s enjoying issues rigorously this time round. A confidant spoke of their relationship earlier, saying:

“Kourtney has always been hesitant about getting back together with Scott or letting him in in a romantic sense. She has given him so many chances over the years after he has said that he is going to prove himself to her, and he seemingly still hasn’t in certain aspects … but that said, a first love is not something you just wash away. The fact that he is the father of their three kids keeps them connected forever. Kourtney wants the best for Scott and knows they’ve been through the wringer together. She lets him in — but at an arm’s length.”

Willing to put any bets on how lengthy it’ll be earlier than these two give it one other shot?? Or, perhaps not since there have been reports Sofia and Scott are nonetheless texting one another? Hmm…