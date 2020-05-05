Scott Disick Checked Into Rehab, But Lawyer Denies It’s For Alcohol or Cocaine

Scott Disick decided to seek help in rehab. However, he says he has already checked out after the center did not respect his privacy.

Marty Singer, Disick’s attorney, stated that Scott Disick decided to get help from his past traumas and that he did not go there for cocaine or alcohol. While quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic, he apparently realized he did not deal with the death of his parents properly.

Disick said: “In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas.”

Disick also decided to sue about a picture that was taken inside the rehab. He trusts it was leaked by one of the staff members, not a patient, which Disick calls a HIPAA violation. As indicated by TMZ, the star promptly required a vehicle to get him and he’s currently on his way back to Los Angeles.

He had much motivation from Kourtney and she asked that he get help. Things got worse the last two weeks and Kourtney will now let him around the kids unless he gets therapy.

It’s vague if Disick, 36, plans to enter a different rehab facility. He and Kourtney, share 2 sons and a daughter: Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

A spokesperson for Disick star did not respond to comment requests on Monday.

Disick’s dad passed away unexpectedly in 2014, 3 months after his mother died as well from a long journey with the disease. Disick says that he did not get over the death of his parents until now.

“Losing my parents is not an easy subject for me to talk about. It puts me in a very vulnerable place, to remember them and think about them.” He said

