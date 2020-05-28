Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Break Up After 3 Years

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are going their different ways.

E! News could affirm the fact star and influencer have divided after dating for just over 3-years. A source says, “They are technically ‘split’ but Sofia has been in touch with Scott.”

Additionally, the literary shows, “there wasn’t a fight or anything bad that happened between them,” Sofia only wants to “do her own thing” while Scott”take[s] care of his health.”

“Sofia thinks Scott has a lot on his plate right now and thinks it’s best for them to be apart so he can focus on himself. She is only looking out for him and his best interest and it was primarily her decision for them to split. Sofia has been spending time with her family and has taken majority of her stuff out of Scott’s house,” the origin explains.

However, this is not the first time that the couple has broken up and it will not be the final. The source believes “it’s very likely they will reconcile” in the not too distant future.

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie: Romance Rewind

News of the split comes after Scott celebrated his 37th birthday with all the remainder of this Kardashian family. They appreciated their conventional Hansens cake and spent a while together. Sofia did not seem to get involved in the festivities.

In recent months, the couple has attempted to accommodate as Scott seeks aid for problems concerning his psychological health. “They are definitely still spending time apart for now,” an insider formerly shared. “Sofia wants to make sure Scott gets the help he needs before they can be in a healthy relationship but they aren’t completely calling it quits just yet.”



Scott Disick, Sofia Richie More

“Scott is still very upset and angry at what happened. He is trying to stay low key and isn’t leaving the house much,” the insider added in the moment.

Sources also stated that Scott still wishes to enter a treatment facility, however is taking his time since he needs to Get a “reliable” centre that would not exploit his stay as a previous center did.

For today, the 37-year old is leaning to the aid of ex Kourtney Kardashian, who traveled to Amangiri with this holiday weekend.” Scott has been very willing and open to get help and wants to continue treatment. Kourtney knows how to handle Scott and he is always in a better headspace when he gets to spend time with his kids,” the insider said of this excursion. “She has really been there for him since his rehab exit, and has had a lot of sympathy towards him.”

E! News has reached out for their repetitions for comment.

Catch up on each season of Keeping Up With that the Kardashians directly here.