Scott Coker hoping Bellator Dublin show will go ahead | MMA News

Bellator president Scott Coker has actually informed Sky Sports he hopes the promo’s Dublin occasion in October can still go ahead.

Bellator made its return last weekend, however travel limitations make it logistically challenging for the promo to bring fighters from the United States and Europe together on the one card.

“It’s been challenging,” Coker confessed. “And we need to figure that out, due to the fact that for the United States [fighters], we have these battles at the Mohegan Sun Arena, our Summer Series, that they’ll have the chance to contend. But for the European fighters, they’re simply sort of on standby. So I believe we’re most likely going to need to have a battle [card] in Europe someplace, or the UK someplace, and make it a really European- centric occasion.

“I think that will happen some time in September or October.”

And presently, the October 3 see to Dublin is still set up.

“We still have hopes that event will happen. We hope to be able to do it,” he continued.

The 3Arena in Dublin has actually shown a popular location for Bellator recently



“They’re stating today that we can still do it. But the difficulty is, how do we get our personnel from here to there. So perhaps David Green (head of Bellator Europe) and the European operation can run it and get it done, which I understand they can. And that may be the strategy – that the European group and the UK group runs it without us.

“If that occasion does occur and the federal government does permit it, they’re speaking about perhaps having a number of thousand individuals in the place, however it’s unimportant. We truly wish to get Michael [Venom Page] back into the cage, and Ireland may be the very first chance to do that.”