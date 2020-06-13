Scott Brown: Strong Celtic start key to 10-in-a-row aspirations | Football News





Celtic captain Scott Brown says a solid start is essential to the side’s 10-in-a-row aspirations

Scott Brown believes Celtic will need to hit the floor running if they’re to claim an unprecedented tenth consecutive league title next season.

Neil Lennon’s side are aiming to end up being the first club in Scottish football history to make that happen, with their previous record of nine being set between 1966 and 1974.

Old Firm rivals Rangers equalled that whenever they won the league nine times in a row between 1989 and 1997 with captain Brown urging the medial side to replicate the form which saw them go unbeaten in ten league games before coronavirus ended the campaign prematurely.

“We need a good start, getting a good start is always huge for us,” Scott Brown told Sky Sports News.

“We’re disappointed we couldn’t finish the season nevertheless the way we were flying – this is the standard we would like to reunite to.

“Whether it is a friendly match, cup match, league or Champions League – we truly need to go in with the same attitude, same work rate and same fitness levels even as we did at the conclusion of last season.

“So we need to make sure we work hard in the next three or four weeks, work so whenever the league says it safe to start then we’re ready to go and firing on all cylinders.”

‘Lack of fans won’t be an excuse’

Although the fixtures and league structure continues to be to be confirmed, Celtic will start next season, provisionally in the pipeline for the weekend of August 1, behind closed doors since the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc.

However, despite admitting it will be ‘hard’ without the vociferous Celtic support behind them, Brown believes it doesn’t bring any added pressure in their title quest.

“There’s always pressure on us at Celtic to play and to perform as well as we possibly can do, whether it’s from the fans or the media,” Brown added.

“It’s always hard minus the fans at the start but for us, it’s still playing football and doing what we enjoy doing – the most important thing is we make sure we win every game.

“But the lads want forward to getting straight back to playing because it been so long but here’s hoping we can have the fans in the stadium when it’s safe to achieve this as soon as possible too.”

The 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season is set to start in August within a new cope with Sky Sports that will include ‘virtual season tickets’ for top-flight clubs.