Scott and Nese to pair up for tag team collision with Wilde and Mendoza

Whether he desires an ally or not, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott has actually apparently discovered one in Tony Nese.

After just recently coming to the help of his previous competitor and tough Ever-Rise to an unscripted tag team match, The Premier Athlete gelled effortlessly with “Swerve” to choice up a remarkable win versus Chase Parker and Matt Martel.

While Scott definitely still appears a bit suspicious of his expected newly found ally, he will when again sign up with forces with Nese for a tag team match versus another pair of typical opponents, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza of Legado del Fantasma.

And as Scott just recently mentioned, he is the only Superstar to beat brand-new NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar because the leader of Legado del Fantasma debuted in WWE.

Can Scott reinforce his cause for an NXT Cruiserweight Title bout by selecting up a tag team win versus Escobar’s henchmen, or will Legado del Fantasma continue to control 205 Live and NXT?

