Scotland train derailment in Stonehaven an ‘extremely serious incident’

The derailment happened on Wednesday early morning on the line at Stonehaven, British Transport Police (BTP) stated in a tweet

Speaking to the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday afternoon, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stated there had actually been early reports of serious injuries and discussed that the location had actually struggled with considerable storms.

“Officers were called to the scene at 9.43am and remain there alongside paramedics and the fire brigade,” BTP composed.

The derailment is an “extremely serious incident,” Sturgeon tweeted. “I’ve had an initial report from Network Rail and the emergency services and am being kept updated. All my thoughts are with those involved.”

A representative for the healthcare facility handling casualties has stated it is on “major incident footing.” Rail market sources informed the PA news company that the thought reason for the event was a landslip. Andrew Bowie, the regional Member of Parliament, stated that Stonehaven had actually experienced flooding on Wednesday after “heavy rain.” Network Rail Scotland had actually published a video previously on Wednesday revealing a landslip on the track at Carmont, thought to be near the scene of the crash. Photos reveal there were at least 6 ambulance automobiles, an air ambulance, and a variety of patrol car at the website, the PA Media news company reports. Video from the scene revealed smoke rippling in the background. Railway upkeep authority NetworkRail Scotland stated it was dealing with emergency situation services. “It is prematurely to verify the specific …

