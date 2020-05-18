Scotland could ease lockdown from end of May and Sturgeon will publish plans this week

Home Top Stories Scotland could ease lockdown from end of May and Sturgeon will publish...

By
Jackson Delong
Nicola Sturgeon has mentioned a “route map” will be revealed on Thursday for the paths out of lockdown in Scotland.

The first minister mentioned the copy fee of the virus will be outlined, together with considering the findings of the weekly National Records of Scotland (NRS) report.

If progress is made in lowering the unfold of the virus, the First Minister mentioned there could be adjustments made after the following evaluation date, due on the end of May.

More follows…

