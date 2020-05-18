Scotland could ease lockdown from end of May and Sturgeon will publish plans this week

Nicola Sturgeon has mentioned a “route map” will be revealed on Thursday for the paths out of lockdown in Scotland.
The first minister mentioned the copy fee of the virus will be outlined, together with considering the findings of the weekly National Records of Scotland (NRS) report.
If progress is made in lowering the unfold of the virus, the First Minister mentioned there could be adjustments made after the following evaluation date, due on the end of May.
More follows…
Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article
Want to bookmark your favorite articles and tales to learn or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription at the moment.