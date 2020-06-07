Scotland and Northern Ireland report no new coronavirus deaths for first time since lockdown began

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported in Scotland or Northern Ireland for the first time since lockdown began, based on authorities figures.
A complete of two,415 sufferers have died in Scotland after testing optimistic for Covid-19 on Sunday – which is no change from Saturday’s dying toll.
It is the first time the nation’s dying complete has remained the identical since 20 March.
More follows…
