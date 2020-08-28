‘Scooby-Doo’ co-creator Joe Ruby dead at 87

Ruby died of natural causes in the early hours ofAug 26 in his house near Los Angeles.

In addition to his deal with “Scooby-Doo,” the Daytime Emmy nominee worked carefully with the late comics titan Jack Kirby, who Craig stated assisted Ruby to develop 800 characters that stay unproduced with Ruby-Spears Productions, his dad’s production business.

Ruby likewise manage Saturday early morning kids’s shows at CBS after co-creating the smash-hit animation “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!” for the network with Ken Spears, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The set would later on do the very same for ABC after CBS’s then-president Fred Silverman transferred to the network.

Under ABC’s Filmways, Ruby-Spears Productions would develop animation characters such as Fangface, Plastic Man, Mister T and Alvin and the Chipmunks.

The outlet reports that Ruby, who likewise served throughout the Korean War and worked for Disney in its animation department, however likewise worked as a comics illustrator and music …