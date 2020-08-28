Scooby-Doo co-creator Joe Ruby dead at 87   – Armenian News

Animation author and executive Joe Ruby, who developed animation series consisting of “Scooby-Doo” in addition to his partner Ken Spears, passed away of natural causes Wednesday in Westlake Village,Calif He was 87, Variety reports.

At Hanna-Barbera, Ruby and Spears developed series consisting of “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?,” “Dynomutt” and “Jabberjaw.”

“He never stopped writing and creating, even as he aged,” stated his grand son Benjamin Ruby.

Warner Bros Animation and Blue Ribbon Content president Sam Register stated in a declaration, “Joe Ruby made Saturday mornings special for so many children, including myself. He was one of the most prolific creators in our industry who gifted us some of animation’s most treasured characters and it was a thrill to host him at our studio. Scooby-Doo has been a beloved companion on screens for more than 50 years, leaving an enduring legacy that has inspired and entertained generations. We at Warner Bros. Animation have the privilege and honor of carrying on that legacy and send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones.”