Scientists tell PM it is down to HIM to decide on two-metre rule

Scientists have told Boris Johnson it must be his judgement call whether the two-metre rule is eased – as that he faces massive pressure from business and his own Cabinet.

SAGE has insisted it can not take a position on if the ‘precautionary’ distance limit should stay in place, stressing there is a balance of risks.

The PM looks to be preparing a shift on the important issue, with fears the hospitality industry will not recover and an incredible number of jobs will soon be lost unless the guidance is loosened.

The CBI says halving the length to one metre – regarded as a ‘minimum’ by experts – could double the amount of activity feasible for firms.

The scale of the damage being wreaked to the economy was underlined today with official figures showing GDP slumped by more than a fifth in April – the initial full month of lockdown.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is on the list of senior figures pushing for a change, as non-essential shops start to open again and restrictions on house holds mixing are downgraded slightly.

Three quarters of pubs, restaurants and hotels could go bust unless the two-metre rule is scrapped, MPs warned yesterday.

In a bleak assessment, a cross-party band of MPs said the majority of companies in the catering and tourism sector would find it ‘impossible to operate financially’ if staff and customers were required to remain two metres apart.

The group urged ministers to work urgently to have the distance paid down – warning that many venues would simply be unable to reopen next month even though lockdown is eased.

According to Whitehall sources, the Prime Minister has told allies that scrapping the is was a matter of ‘when, maybe not if’, with the majority of the Cabinet believed to back the shift.

However, pressure is mounting for swift action to unlock Britain’s economy, help ensure more children can return to school and present businesses the very best chance of survival.

There appears to be little prospect of schools returning in full by September – which Mr Johnson has said is his goal – unless the two-metre rule is relaxed.

Sir Patrick Vallance said this week that the length is based on an ‘assessment’ but was not solid.

‘It is not really a rule, it is not really a scientific rule – it is a risk-based assessment on when risk reduces,’ that he told a briefing.

‘And the risks are associated with distance – therefore the risk falls after two metres – time, what mitigating facets you can applied, which can include whether you’re sitting side-by-side, back-to-back or face-to-face, whether you’ve got face covering, whether there is ventilation along with other measures.’

According to the Times, Sage has figured one metre is a ‘minimum’ and two metres is ‘precautionary’.

But scientists have insisted you can find other critical factors in the risk, such as whether individuals are facing, just how long they spend in close proximity, whether masks are worn, and ventilation.

One Sage member compared the issue to driverless cars, pointing out that while scientists could suggest how likely they truly are to crash, politicians had to decide whether the risk was acceptable on the roads.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, has warned that ‘the road back is a long and hard one’ for firms in the sectors if the Government fails to address its concerns.

Treasury figures yesterday unveiled that the crisis has forced accommodation and food services organizations to furlough 1.4 million people, claiming £2.6billion from the government.

The new report – which is based on testimony and written evidence from over 350 companies, trade bodies and unions – also known as for current financial support packages to be extended.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak (pictured at John Lewis this week) is among the senior figures pushing for a big change, as non-essential shops start to open again and restrictions on households mixing are downgraded slightly

It also known as for the Government to support tourism by making a new autumn bank holiday, 10 percent cut to tourism VAT and the introduction of air bridges.

Chair of the APPG, Steve Double MP, said: ‘The UK’s hospitality and tourism sectors have already been devastated by the Covid-19 crisis and also this report highlights the scale of the damage done to companies.

‘These are two of the most crucial parts of our economy and our inquiry has highlighted the importance of supporting these vital sectors in both immediate and long term.

‘Whilst the support provided to the sector to date has been very welcomed, we are under no illusions that the trail to recovery will be tough.’

Ms Nicholls said: ‘In every region of the UK, high streets around and city centres have already been almost entirely shuttered and normal life has been suspended.

‘Hospitality and tourism were some of the first sectors to take a noticeable hit, even before lockdown began.

‘The reality is why these sectors may also be two of the last to fully emerge and it will take time for employers to return up to anywhere near full speed.’