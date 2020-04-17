Scientists spotted what might be the biggest hole ever recorded in the Arctic’s ozone layer

While many of us might be wondering how great our environment is healing up during this pandemic, all’s not well with the ozone layer. The ozone layer above the Arctic developed a tear but now, it has grown into a bigger hole. It might be the biggest in the North Pole. The Arctic ozone layer has gone over 620,000 square miles from the time it was spotted this February.

Recorded from that time, the Ozone level has dropped a lot.

This drop is quite unusual. The Ozone Layer does get holes reported each year in the Antarctic in places that are much colder. Since 2011, sizable holes in the ozone layer had not been recorded. It is not certain how this ozone hole might have become so large all of a sudden. It seems as if it depleted completely.

Ozone holes are generally caused by chlorofluorocarbons or CFCs which, with the right conditions, can combine with the ozone layer, break into chlorine and cause a hole. Ozone layers are rare in the Arctic.

This ozone layer hole means that UV rays radiation will be higher in that area. Since the hole has been recorded in Spring, the radiation is around 5 which is quite normal and at a range that is experienced in the United States. Plus, it is falling on sparsely populated areas in Northern Greenland, so human beings will not be affected. How it will affect the ecosystem is something that can’t be predicted.

However, the director of the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service, Vincent-Henri Peuch says that the Ozone hole will close down and so, it will not affect us or the ecosystem in a significant way.

