Scientists say most likely number of contactable alien civilisations is 36 | Science

They might not be little green men. They may not get to a vast spaceship. But based on new calculations there could be significantly more than 30 intelligent civilisations inside our galaxy today capable of communicating with others.

Experts say the work not just offers insights into the chances of life beyond Earth but could shed light on our personal future and place in the cosmos.

“I think it is extremely important and exciting because for the first time we really have an estimate for this number of active intelligent, communicating civilisations that we potentially could contact and find out there is other life in the universe – something that has been a question for thousands of years and is still not answered,” said Christopher Conselice, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Nottingham and a co-author of the study.

In 1961 the astronomer Frank Drake proposed what became known as the Drake equation, setting out seven factors that could need to be recognized to come up with an estimate for the number of intelligent civilisations available. These facets ranged from the the common number of stars that form annually in the galaxy right through to the timespan over which a civilisation would be anticipated to be sending out detectable signals.

But few of the factors are measurable. “Drake equation estimates have ranged from zero to some billion [civilisations] – it is a lot more like a tool for thinking about questions rather than a thing that has actually been solved,” said Conselice.

Now Conselice and colleagues report in the Astrophysical Journal how they refined the equation with new data and assumptions to generate their estimates.

“Basically, we made the assumption that intelligent life would form on other [Earth-like] planets like it is wearing Earth, so within a few billion years life would automatically form as an all natural part of evolution,” said Conselice.

The assumption, referred to as the Astrobiological Copernican Principle is fair as from chemical reactions to star formation is known to occur if the conditions are right, that he said. “[If intelligent life forms] in a scientific way, not really a random way or just an extremely unique way, then you would expect at the least this many civilisations in your galaxy,” that he said.

He added that, while it is a speculative theory, he believes alien life might have similarities in features to life on Earth. “We wouldn’t be super shocked by seeing them,” he said.

Under the strictest set of assumptions – where, as on Earth, life forms between 4.5bn and 5.5bn years after star formation – you will find likely between four and 211 civilisations in the Milky Way today capable of communicating with the others, with 36 the most likely figure. But Conselice noted this figure is conservative, maybe not least because it is centered on how long our personal civilisation has been sending out signals into space – an interval of just 100 years so far.

The team add which our civilisation would have to survive at the least another 6,120 years for two-way communication. “They would be quite far away … 17,000 light years is our calculation for the closest one,” said Conselice. “If we do find things closer … then that could be a good indication that the lifespan of [communicating] civilisations is a lot longer than a hundred or a few hundred years, that the intelligent civilisation can last for thousands or millions of years. The more we find nearby, the greater it searches for the long-term survival of our own civilisation.”

Dr Oliver Shorttle, a specialist in extrasolar planets at the University of Cambridge who was maybe not involved in the research, said a few as yet badly understood facets needed to be unpicked to make such estimates, including how life on Earth began and how many Earth-like planets considered habitable could truly support life.

Dr Patricia Sanchez-Baracaldo, a specialist on how Earth became habitable, from the University of Bristol, was more upbeat, despite emphasising that many developments were needed on Earth for conditions for complex life to exist, including photosynthesis. “But, yes if we evolved in this planet, it is possible that intelligent life evolved in another part of the universe,” she said.

Prof Andrew Coates, of the Mullard Space Science Laboratory at University College London, said the assumptions produced by Conselice and colleagues were reasonable, nevertheless the quest to get life was likely to happen closer to home for now.

“[The new estimate] is a fascinating result, but one which it will likely be impossible to try using current techniques,” he said. “In the meantime, research on whether we have been alone in the universe will include visiting likely objects within our own solar system, for example with your Rosalind Franklin Exomars 2022 rover to Mars, and future missions to Europa, Enceladus and Titan [moons of Jupiter and Saturn]. It’s an amazing time in the search for life elsewhere.”