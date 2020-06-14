Scientists report flaws in WHO study on two-metre distancing | Science

Senior boffins have reported flaws in an influential World Health Organization study into the risks of coronavirus infection and say it will not be utilized as evidence for relaxing the UK’s two-metre physical distancing rule.

Critics of the distancing advice, which states that people should keep at the very least two metres apart, still find it too cautious. They seized on the WHO research, which suggested a reduction from two metres to at least one metres would raise illness risk only marginally, from 1.3% to 2.6%.

But boffins who delved into the work found mistakes they believe undermine the findings to the level they cannot be relied upon when boffins and ministers are forming judgments by what constitutes safe physical distancing.

“The analysis of infection risk at one metre versus two metre should be treated with great caution,” said Prof David Spiegelhalter, a statistician at Cambridge University, who has participated in the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies. “I’m very suspicious of it.”

Prof Kevin McConway, an applied statistician at the Open University, went further and called the analysis inappropriate. He said the work “should not be used in arguments about how much greater the infection risk is at one metre minimum distance as opposed to two metres”.

The study published in the Lancet is the latest to come under fire from experts who fear that in the midst of the pandemic some research papers are now being written, reviewed and published too fast for adequate quality checks to be performed. Earlier this month, the Lancet and still another elite publication, the New England Journal of Medicine, were forced to retract coronavirus studies after flaws in the papers emerged.

Doubts about the WHO study emerged as Boris Johnson announced a formal review of the two-metre physical distancing rule, which is anticipated to report by 4 July, the earliest date pubs and restaurants might reopen in England. In recent weeks, Johnson has come under intense pressure from Tory MPs to relax the advice to simply help businesses, specially in the hospitality sector.

Led by researchers at McMaster University in Ontario, the WHO report pooled data from previously published studies to estimate the risk to become infected with coronavirus at different distances. It also considered how face masks and eye protection may help prevent the spread of illness.

But in the analysis the authors assume the proportional impact on risk of moving from two metres to at least one metre is equivalent to moving from metre to zero. “They are forcing the proportional fit to be the same,” Spiegelhalter told the Guardian.

McConway believes there exists a more fundamental problem in the way the risks of illness at different distances are compared in the study. He said: “The method of comparing the different distances in the paper is inappropriate for telling you exactly how the risk at two-metre minimum distance compares to a one-metre minimum distance. It does not support, and should not be used in, arguments about how much greater the risk is with a one-metre limit versus a two-metre limit.”





Another scientist, Prof Ben Cowling at the WHO Collaborating Centre for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Control at the University of Hong Kong, flagged further issues with the job. He tweeted that he was “not taking the whole paper very seriously” since it looked only at distance and not the length of time a person was exposed for.

McConway said he’d raised questions about the analysis with the authors and was waiting to hear right back. He believed peer review by the Lancet and the WHO should have spotted the problems. “I think they did it in such a rush – the authors, possibly the WHO, and the Lancet peer reviewers – that important things were missed,” he said.

“Everyone believes that the risk of infection at one metre is higher than at two metre and we need to know how much higher because there’s a trade-off between the increased risk and the gains from moving to one metre. But if you don’t know how the risks at one metre and two metres compare, how do you know how to trade it off? It’s finger in the air stuff,” McConway said.

The most recent public Sage document on physical distancing, updated on 2 May, makes clear that multiple streams of evidence are used to advise on safe distancing, including how long individuals are together, ventilation and room size, and that the two-metre advice is no higher than a ballpark guide for face-to-face meetings.

In a statement, the WHO said it recommends keeping a distance of just one metre or even more.

“The evidence used to share with this guidance was based on a systematic report on all available, relevant observational studies concerning protective measures to avoid transmission of the coronaviruses that cause Sars, Mers and Covid-19. After checking for relevance, 44 comparative studies done in health-care and non-health-care settings were included.

“The findings of this systematic review and meta-analysis support physical distancing of 1 metre or more, which is in line with the existing WHO recommendation that people should physically distance at least 1 metre,” the statement said.

The Lancet and the authors of the WHO study have now been contacted for comment.