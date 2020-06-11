Scientists Press Mammal ‘Snooze Button’ to Understand Hibernation

Could humans eventually be induced to hibernate to protect them after an accident or preserve them throughout deep space travel?

The idea is just a staple of science fiction, but studies published on Thursday build on an increasing field of research that experts say is “revolutionising” our comprehension of how the brain regulates human body heat.

Mammals hibernate by lowering their body temperature to dramatically slow their metabolisms and conserve energy frequently in winter season when there is a scarcity of food.

Previous research has indicated that the central nervous system is involved with thermoregulation — also increasing temperature by means of infection-fighting fevers.

But the complete mechanisms involved have been unclear.

In one study published in Nature, researchers from the University of Tsukuba in Japan identified neurons in the brains of rodents that may be artificially activated to send the animals into a hibernation-like state.

The scientists initially looked at mice, which don’t hibernate but go into the same often short-term state called torpor.

They genetically modified mice by which they could activate a set of neurons in the hypothalamus — named Q neurons — using chemicals or light.

The mice became less active, their body temperature fell ten degrees or more to below 30 degrees Celsius, their pulse slowed dramatically, their metabolic process reduced, and their breathing became shallow.

They remained in a situation similar to that noticed in torpor or hibernation for more than 48 hours, after which it they behaved normally without signs of physical harm.

The authors successfully reproduced the test technique in rats, which also don’t normally hibernate.

They said the ability to induce this type of state in a non-hibernating mammal was a “step forward in our understanding of the neuronal mechanisms of regulated hypometabolism.”

Their technique also allowed them to map the wider circuit of neurons active in the process.

Medical uses

The authors said the power to artificially induce this type of hibernation-like state in humans “would be beneficial for many medical applications, as well as being of relevance to the possibility of long-distance space exploration in the future.”

Potential clinical applications are the reduction of damaged tissues following heart attacks or strokes, and the preservation of organs for transplants, they said.

In another study also published in Nature, researchers from Harvard Medical School identified neurons within the hypothalamus that regulate torpor in mice.

They discovered that by blocking the activity of those neurons, they might prevent the natural torpor from starting.

In a comment in Nature, Clifford Saper and Natalia Machado of Harvard Medical School said that the newest studies add to a flurry of research “revolutionising our understanding of the preoptic neurons at the heart of thermoregulation.”

If similar sets of neurons are located in humans, they said this could open a way for therapeutic hypothermia to be induced in humans “for example, after heart attack or stroke, slowing down metabolic processes to help limit tissue damage.”