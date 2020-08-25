Scientists Just Narrowed Down The Age of Earth’s Inner Core

At some point in Earth’s 4.5-billion-year history, its completely liquid iron core cooled enough to form a strong ball in the centre. Today, our world’s core consists of a strong iron inner core surrounded by a molten iron external core, however determining precisely when this modification happened has actually shown rather tough.

Estimates variety from 4.5 billion years ago – the age of Earth itself – to 565 million years ago; now, a brand-new research study has actually lastly narrowed it down. According to information acquired in lab experiments that develop conditions approaching those in the planetary core, the age of the inner core need to be someplace in between 1 billion and 1.3 billion years.

In turn, this assists us to limit the age of the geodynamo, which powers the electromagnetic field aroundEarth This electromagnetic field adds to conditions congenial to life as we understand it by protecting the planet’s atmosphere from being blown away by the solar wind.

Therefore, it will come as not a surprise that scientists are deeply thinking about how it concerned exist, and how it is preserved.

“People are really curious and excited about knowing about the origin of the geodynamo, the strength of the magnetic field, because they all contribute to a planet’s habitability,” said geoscientist Jung-Fu Lin of The University of Texas at Austin.

