Scientists Just Found a Way to Make Quantum States Last 10,000 Times Longer

One of the significant obstacles in turning quantum innovation from possible to truth is getting super-delicate quantum states to last longer than a couple of milliseconds– and scientists just raised the bar by a aspect of about 10,000.

They did it by dealing with something called decoherence: that’s the disturbance from surrounding sound brought on by vibrations, changes in temperature level, and disturbance from electro-magnetic fields that can extremely quickly break a quantum state,

“With this approach, we don’t try to eliminate noise in the surroundings,” says quantum engineer Kevin Miao, from the University ofChicago “Instead, we trick the system into thinking it doesn’t experience the noise.”

By using a constant rotating electromagnetic field to a kind of quantum system called a solid-state qubit, in addition to the basic electro-magnetic pulses needed to keep such a system under control, the group was able to ‘ignore’ unneeded sound.

The scientists compare it to resting on a merry go round– the quicker you go, the less able you are to hear the sound of your environments, as everything blurs into one. In this case spinning electrons are the merry go round.

Using the brand-new method, the solid-state qubit system was able to remain steady for 22 milliseconds– 4 orders of magnitude or 10,000 times …