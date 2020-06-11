Scientists have made Bose-Einstein condensates in space for the first time

The general idea when making a BEC would be to inject atoms (in the case of CAL, rubidium and potassium) into an ultra-cold chamber to slow them down. A magnetic trap is then created in the chamber having an electrified coil, which is used along with lasers and other tools to move the atoms right into a dense cloud. At this aspect the atoms “kind of blur into one another,” says David Aveline, a physicist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and the lead author of the new study.

To run experiments using a BEC, you need to show down or release the magnetic trap. The cloud of crowded atoms will expand, that is useful because BECs need certainly to stay cold, and gases tend to cool-down as they expand. But if the atoms in a BEC get too far apart, they no further behave just like a condensate. This is where the microgravity of low Earth orbit comes into play. If you attempt to increase the volume on Earth, says Aveline, gravity will just pull the atoms in the center of the BEC cloud down to the bottom of the trap until they spill out, distorting the condensate or ruining it entirely. But in microgravity, the tools in the CAL holds the atoms together even while the trap’s volume increases. That makes for a longer-lived condensate, which in turn allows scientists to examine it longer than they might on Earth (this initial demonstration ran for 1.118 seconds, although the goal will be able to detect the cloud for around 10 seconds).

David Aveline observes CAL in environmental testing at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab before launch.

Though merely a first step, the CAL experiment could one day allow BECs to make the basis of ultra-sensitive instruments that detect faint signals from some of the universe’s most mysterious phenomena, like gravitational waves and dark energy. From a far more practical perspective, Aveline believes the team’s work could pave the way for better inertial sensors. “The applications range from accelerometers and seismometers to gyroscopes,” he says.

In the meantime, the researchers get to mess around with CAL, which Aveline describes as a system of “knobs to turn,” to generate unique conditions for tinkering with atoms. The team now knows it may create Bose-Einstein condensates in space. The next step is tweaking the settings to see what goes on to them when the knobs are considered 11, as they say.