Away from the glare of civilisation’s blinding lights, an unobstructed view of the night sky makes you seem like you’re standing on the coasts of eternity. But there is one place on Earth where the sights extend simply that bit more than anywhere else.

Researchers have actually determined the clearness of the stars at a significant research study station in Antarctica, finding it surpasses existing leading areas for astronomy. The result may not be unexpected, but for the majority of us, it is a bit frustrating.

Dome A is the greatest ice dome on Antarctica’sPolar Plateau Rising more than 4 kilometres (more than 13,000 feet) from water level, and sitting approximately 1,200 kilometres (750 miles) from the ocean in the middle of the coldest continent, it’s bound to get cold.

In reality, temperature levels can sink as low as -90 Celsius (-130 Fahrenheit).

If that does not put you off, however, the benefits may simply deserve your effort.

This frozen peak offers a huge viewpoint like no other, with a view reasonably unblemished by the discolorations of light contamination, disturbance from various passing satellites, or perhaps the periodic passing cloud.

“A telescope located at Dome A could out-perform a similar telescope located at any other astronomical site on the planet,” says Paul Hickson, an astronomer from the University of British …