Scientists fear lasting impact from Mauritius oil spill By Reuters

By Duncan Miriri, Omar Mohammed and Matthew Green

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Some corals have actually lived for centuries at the fringes ofMauritius Now smothered for days in heavy fuel oil spilled from a trashed Japanese tanker close by, parts of those reefs might remain in problem.

The complete impact of the harmful spill is still unfolding, scientists state. As the Indian Ocean island’s citizens rush to mop up the oil slicks and clumps, they are seeing dead eels and fish drifting in the water, as fuel-soaked seabirds limp onto coast.

Satellite images likewise reveal the 1,000 tonnes of spilled oil spreading out northward along the shoreline from the spill website in the blue-green waters of Blue Bay MarinePark

The damage, scientists state, might impact Mauritius and its tourism-dependent economy for years.

“This oil spill occurred in one of, if not the most, sensitive areas in Mauritius,” oceanographer and ecological engineer Vassen Kauppaymuthoo informed Reuters by telephone from the island, where he was surveying the catastrophe. “We are talking of decades to recover from this damage, and some of it may never recover.”

The wildlife at danger …