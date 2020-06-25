Scientists Discover a New Planet Hidden in a Debris Disk of a Young Star

Astronomers have a found a new exoplanet hiding in the debris disk of a star. Dubbed as AU Mic b, the exoplanet was found after decades of search, around the red dwarf star, AU Microscopii that is roughly 32 light-years away. This discovery can help scientists comprehend planetary formation processes including that of our own solar system. Astronomers expect that we now have more exoplanets in this method but are hidden as a result of disk of debris around AU Microscopii.

What is AU Mic b?

The new exoplanet, AU Mic b, is described in a study led by Peter Plavchan, an assistant professor of physics and astronomy at George Mason. The study was published on June 24, in the journal, Nature.

According to NASA, citing the research, the exoplanet is about 8 percent bigger than Neptune. To put in perspective, Neptune is about four times wider than Earth. However, AU Mic b weighs significantly less than 58 times Earth’s mass. Additionally, it requires barely 8.5 days to orbit AU Microscopii.

Interestingly, AU Microscopii (also known as AU Mic) is said to be a young star, which will potentially help boffins learn more about star formation processes. Its age is estimated at 20 million to 30 million years, rendering it 150 times younger than our Sun.

How was AU Mic b discovered?

NASA claims that detecting planets around stars like AU Microscopii (or AU Mic) poses a particular challenge as a result of presence of starspots which can be cooler, darker and highly magnetic regions akin to sunspots and subscribe to a star’s brightness changes.

To find the exoplanet, astronomers used data collected by NASA’s TESS that was observing AU Mic in July and August 2018. They then considered Spitzer telescope that enabled astronomers to “confirm the orbital period of AU Mic b.”

“Because the quantity of light blocked by a transit [when a planet crosses in front of its star from our perspective] is dependent upon the planet’s size and orbital distance, the TESS and Spitzer transits provide a direct measure of AU Mic b’s size. Analysis of these measurements show that the planet is all about 8 % larger than Neptune,” NASA notes.

The mass of the earth was discovered after combining observations from WM Keck Observatory and NASA’s Infra-red Telescope Facility in Hawaii and the European Southern Observatory in Chile.

Significance of the discovery

It is said that the discovery of AU Mic b will help to comprehend the formation and evolution of stars and planets. It may also help boffins learn more about the planets’ atmosphere composition.

