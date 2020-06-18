Scientists develop smartphone device with ultraviolet light capable of killing coronavirus and other germs – Armenian News

Scientists have created a ‘digital sanitiser’ which runs on the device attached with smartphone’s torch to kill bacteria and viruses, including the coronavirus.

The UVLEN device, from the South Korean company of the exact same name, uses ultraviolet light to rid surfaces of bugs in 10 seconds, according to the Daily Mail.

The portable and lightweight device, which is a result of launch “soon” and will surely cost $25, sticks over the torch light on the back of a smartphone.

It uses “ultraviolet germicidal irradiation” (UVGI) – a disinfection method that uses a specific type of short-wavelength ultraviolet (far UVC) light – to kill microorganisms.

A thin light diffraction filter converts light from the smartphone torch in to far UVC while reflecting other rays of light in the electromagnetic spectrum.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says UV radiation may cause skin and eye damage, while old-fashioned UVC light sources are carcinogenic.

However, far UVC light, with a wavelength between 207 to 222 nanometers, inactivates microbes without causing harm to exposed skin.



