Scientists Clone an Endangered Przewalski’s Horse For The First Time, And It’s So Cute

A little baby horse named Kurt is a symbol of renewed hope for the survival of his kind. Born on 6 August 2020, he is the world’s first ever successfully cloned Przewalski’s horse, an endangered wild horse native to the steppes of central Asia.

What makes Kurt even more exciting is that he was cloned from genetic material cryopreserved 40 years ago – reviving genetic diversity thought to have been lost decades ago.

“This colt is expected to be one of the most genetically important individuals of his species,” said zoologist Bob Wiese, chief life sciences officer at San Diego Zoo Global.

“We are hopeful that he will bring back genetic variation important for the future of the Przewalski’s horse population.”

Przewalski’s horses (Equus ferus przewalskii) are hanging on by their hooves. The native populations roaming the steppes declined dramatically after World War II, due to a combination of factors such as hunting, competition with livestock as humans moved into their territory, and severe winters.

The last confirmed sighting of a Przewalski’s horse in the wild was in 1969.

Luckily, some of the horses still remained in zoos. But not many. A total of 12 horses made up the ancestors of a captive breeding program – 11 Przewalski’s horses…