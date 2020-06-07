Scientists at war with ministers over Covid: Experts call for public inquiry into ‘failures’

Nearly 30 leading experts have demanded Boris Johnson launches a public inquiry to organize Britain for a second wave of coronavirus, in still another sign of a growing gulf between ministers and boffins.

The group of 27 said another epidemic was ‘probable’ this winter and warned it might be more life-threatening than the first if the Government does not address its failures from the previous outbreak.

They have presented a series of glaring shortcomings that they say have contributed to the UK putting up with more than 40,000 Covid-19 deaths, the best in Europe.

There was still another indication of growing friction between ministers and boffins yesterday, when Matt Hancock led the Downing Street press conference alone – without being flanked by a SAGE member.

In a scathing letter published last night, the signatories criticised the Government’s get a grip on freakery method of testing and unwillingness to devolve responsibility to local public health bodies.

They also ripped into ministers for their ‘inability to plan for necessary goods’ such personal protective equipment (PPE) for NHS and care home workers.

Among the signatories were ex SAGE scientist, Professor Deenan Pillay, a virologist at University College London, and Professor Anthony Costello, a former World Health Organization (WHO) director and a worldwide health expert at UCL.

The editors of two prestigious medical journals have also put their name to the letter – Richard Horton of the Lancet and Fiona Godlee of the British Medical Journal.

It is the latest sign of brewing tensions between ministers and the country’s top scientists.

Last week, four experts on the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) said the decision to help ease lockdown in England would risk people’s lives.

In the newest letter – published in the Guardian– the 27 experts said it ‘seem probable’ there will be another wave in winter.

They continued: ‘Many more will die unless we find quick, practical methods to some of the structural problems that have made implementing an effective response so difficult.

‘These range from the fragmentation, in England, of the NHS, public health insurance and social care; the failure of those in Westminster to activate with town and devolved nations; the channels through which scientific evidence feeds into policy; and an inability to plan for necessary goods and services, and procure them.’

The signatories include leading professors in virology, public health insurance and epidemiology (the study of diseases in various groups of people) at the country’s most useful universities.

Among the signatories are ex SAGE scientist, Professor Deenan Pillay (left), a virologist at University College London, and Professor Anthony Costello (right), a former World Health Organization (WHO) director and a worldwide health expert at UCL

The editors of two prestigious medical journals also have put their name to the letter – Richard Horton of the Lancet (left) and Fiona Godlee of the British Medical Journal (right)

SCIENTISTS DEMAND COVID PUBLIC INQUIRY: THE LETTER IN FULL The letter was published in the Guardian today. Despite strenuous efforts by health professionals and scientists outside and inside government, the united kingdom has experienced one of the highest death rates from Covid-19 in the world, with the poor and certain minority ethnic groups affected particularly badly. If, as seems probable, there is a 2nd wave this winter, a lot more will die unless we find quick, practical methods to some of the structural problems that have made implementing an effective response so difficult. These include the fragmentation, in England, of the NHS, public health and social care; the failure of these in Westminster to engage with local government and devolved nations; the channels by which scientific evidence feeds into policy; and an inability to plan for necessary goods and services, and procure them. We call on all political parties to agree to a rapid, transparent, expert inquiry to address these issues. This must avoid diverting the efforts of these responding to the crisis or apportioning blame, but should propose feasible ways to over come the obstacles faced by those on the frontline of the response and help them to save lives.

They said the death rate in the UK has been high despite ‘strenuous efforts by health professionals and scientists outside and inside government … with the indegent and certain minority ethnic groups affected especially badly’.

Office for National Statistics reports have shown the poorest in society are twice as prone to die from Covid-19 because the richest.

And Black, Asian and Minority Ethic (BAME) groups are also disproportionately affected by the illness.

Reacting to the letter, Professor Paul Hunter, an epidemiologist at the University of East Anglia, told MailOnline: ‘Personally I actually do not believe it is time for a public inquiry.

‘But it really is time that the Government comes up with a better way of achieving scientific consensus and that includes looking for different opinions and presenting the evidence in a better way than currently.

‘[Today’s] letter is interesting, more for who co-authored it instead of its content. There is hardly a modeller on the list, which is largely drawn from public health experts and epidemiologists.

‘One of the recurring criticisms with the scientific contribution to the epidemic has been the reliance on mathematical modellers to the typical exclusion of traditional public health epidemiologists and practitioners.

‘Public health specialists and public health microbiologists have been the pros that have managed communicable illness problems since World War II and also to me it is often disappointing that expertise will not be used as far as i think it will have.

‘Part of the issue has been the move of public health into political departments which has certainly stifled debate and it has meant that numerous enthusiastic bright public health doctors and specialists are now actually civil servants with notably less freedom of action and expression.’

The UK Government hasn’t yet devoted to a public inquiry into the pandemic in Britain, but Cabinet ministers have admitted you will have ‘lessons to be learned’ when it’s over.

But the experts in the current letter inform you an investigation is required immediately since the virus is threatening to spiral right back out of control already, just a week after lockdown was eased slightly.

Estimates by Public Health England and Cambridge University suggest the R-rate – the average number of individuals each Covid-19 patient infects – is above the chance level of one in the North West and South West of England. It must stay below one or Britain will face another crisis.

The PHE/Cambridge team – whose model is founded on death data from NHS England and regional health officials, antibody surveillance sampling and mobility reports – calculated that the crucial ‘R’ reproduction rate fell to just 0.4 in the capital in the aftermath of the lockdown being introduced.

However, the rate in London – as well as other regions – slowly began to creep up to between 0.7-0.8 before moving nearer to one previously few weeks.

At the start of the outbreak London was the worst affected region but the latest numbers suggest it is now ahead of all except one region with regards to recovery.

The data, published by the university, shows London is recording 1,310 cases every day – behind only the South West (778).

Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust and Sage member (left), and Professor John Edmunds (right), an epidemiologist and Sage advisor, criticised the Government for taking chances with people’s lives by unlocking the united states last week

In contrast, the North West of England is recording 4,100 daily infections and has an R rate of 1.01, the highest for any region in the country.

The South West also offers an estimated R rate of just one. While the North East and Yorkshire is the only area to still be in the 0.8s.

It employs four Sage experts warned that relaxing lockdown restrictions at this time around risked the R spiralling out of control and causing another epidemic.

Professor John Edmunds, from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and an associate of Sage, said he’d have preferred to start to see the R brought down lower before opening back up.

Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust and a member of Sage, said on Twitter that Covid-19 is ‘spreading too fast to lift lockdown in England’ and NHS ensure that you trace ‘has to be fully working and illness rates need to be lower’.

Professor Peter Horby, from Oxford University, who sits on Sage and chairs its NERVTAG subcommittee, agreed, saying the R number was still close to one.

He told the BBC the other day: ‘What I might say is that time for a situation where we lost control again is far worse than another fortnight of social measures,’ he said.

A fourth Sage member, Professor Calum Semple, said a ‘brave’ political decision have been made, which did not align with the science.

He told the BBC: ‘Essentially we’re lifting the lid on a boiling pan and it’s really just planning to bubble over,’ that he said. ‘We need to get it down to simmer before we take the lift off, and it’s prematurily ..’

Fears of another wave of coronavirus were raised yesterday when Iran is just about the first country in the world to report another epidemic.

Iran has reported a second wave of coronavirus infections as its daily case total hit an archive high on Wednesday as lockdown eased – having previously been falling

Officials have put the ‘second wave’ down to increased testing, and point to the truth that deaths haven’t followed suit (pictured) as evidence. Deaths often lag behind cases, because of the time it takes an infected person to get sick enough to die

The Middle Eastern nation logged an archive 3,574 cases of the virus on Wednesday, beating its previous worst day of 3,186 cases logged on March 30.

Iran began easing its lockdown restrictions – which were imposed in February because the virus ran rampant – in mid-April as the disease declined.

Cases began picking right on up again in early May and have now been above 3,000 for three days running, even as gyms and public offices were reopened at the week-end.