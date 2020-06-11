Science is a global collaboration – a hard Brexit could harm efforts to end the pandemic

That fell to Dr Howard Florey, an Australian professor working at Oxford University, alongside a biochemist, Dr Ernst Chain, a Jewish German émigré, and an Englishman, Dr Norman Heatley. Work on producing penicillin in quantity then moved to the USA, where a chance discovery was made by a laboratory technician, Mary Hunt. Meanwhile, in Oxford, a team light emitting diode by Dorothy Hodgkin, took another step of progress by establishing the chemical structure of penicillin.

Today, as my colleagues and I’ve pointed out inside our open letter, the huge scientific issues facing globally inter-connected economies, ranging from climate change to artificial intelligence, require shared expertise and research power.

It has always been the case that economic strength goes together with scientific research. And the UK has a long, proud history of success. But we cannot simply rely on our history.

Given the damage Covid-19 has inflicted on our economy, it is inconceivable that any government wouldn’t normally do every thing in its power to protect its research base. Even in these uncertain times our Government has recently reiterated its commitment to a lot more than doubling its investment in research to £22 billion a year by 2024/25. They understand exactly how important research is to our future but that just doesn’t fit with the idea that we might allow a no deal Brexit that will cut links to the people we collaborate with most often.

We have heard very positive words from Government about association to the EU programmes, but kind words aren’t enough. We need to see a firmer commitment now, in the form of the finance to right back up those words – that would offer greater reassurance to the science community that association is a real goal and hopefully make those thinking of leaving the UK pause.

If association is sacrificed it will be a major blow to the Government’s ability to ensure the UK is among the scientific and research centres of the world.

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown exactly how important research is, both in tackling a pandemic and in rebuilding our economy a while later. The Government must do whatever is necessary to avoid the risk of a no-deal Brexit and the self-harm it would inflict on UK science.

Sir Venkatraman “Venki” Ramakrishnan is an Indian-British-American Nobel Prize-winning biologist who is the current President of the Royal Society

Protect yourself along with your family by learning more about Global Health Security