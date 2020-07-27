Schwinn Voyageur Electric Bike, Mid-Drive, Large Step-Through Frame, Dark Blue



The Voyageur ebike is designed for casual cyclists who are looking for extra power on their rides and is a perfect choice for neighborhood rides or weekend excursions. The suggested rider height for the large/48cm frame SIZE is 5’5” – 5’11”.

Schwinn lightweight aluminum comfort-tuned geometry frame allows for a more upright rider position and the hydro-formed down-tube keeps the voyageur’s battery as low as possible For better stability and control.

With the SR Sun tour coil-sprung suspension fork with lockout, you can tune your Voyageur ebike to your comfort level: shock absorbing for rough roads or fully rigid for smooth paths.

The Shimano 8-speed drivetrain provides smooth gear changes and keeps you riding along while the aluminum Tektro mechanical disc brakes deliver precision stopping power in all conditions.

Designed to allow comfortable riding with or without the motor, The Bafang 250-watt max-drive motor can provide assistance up to 20Mph and will last 40-65 miles per charge. Includes a handlebar LCD display with cycling computer functions.

Suspension type: Front