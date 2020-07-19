Schwinn Tone Youth/Adult Electric Scooter, Fits Riders Ages 13+, Max Rider Weight 175-260lbs, Max Speed of 15MPH, Lightweight, Folding, Locking Aluminum Frame, Multiple Colors

Price: $319.99
From the manufacturer
Schwinn Tone 1 eScooter
Age/Weight Limit
Ages 13+/175lbs
Ages 13+/220lbs
Ages 13+/220lbs
Top Speed
15mph/25kph
15mph/25kph
15mph/25kph
Battery Range
7.5 Miles per Charge
9 Miles per Charge
11 Miles per Charge
Lights
Included, Rear Light Only
Included, Rear Light Only
Included, Front and Rear Lights
Brakes
Hand-Operated E-Brake Lever
Hand-Operated E-Brake Lever
Hand-Operated Disc Brake
Wheels
152mm Hard-Rubber Tire
200mm Air-Filled Tire
200mm Air-Filled Tire
Motor
Rear-Wheel Hub Motor
Rear-Wheel Hub Motor
Rear-Wheel Hub Motor
Battery Type
Lithium Battery
Lithium Battery
Lithium Battery
Frame
Aluminum Folding and Locking
Aluminum Folding and Locking
Aluminum Folding and Locking
LCD Screen
Included, 3 Speed Settings
Included, 3 Speed Settings
Included, 3 Speed Settings
Schwinn’s Tone 2 electric scooter is lightweight and designed for commuting to work or class; suggested for riders ages 13+, up to 220 pounds
The 250 watt rear wheel hub motor is powerful and quiet and the hand operated accelerator provides 3 speeds; maximum speed of 15mph/25kph
The Tone 2 escooter’s 36 volt lithium battery can travel up to 9 miles per charge and includes a standard wall outlet charger
Durable 200mm air-filled tires provide a comfortable ride and increased rider weight while the electric brake delivers smooth stops
The lightweight aluminum frame folds and locks for compact and secure storage and transport; perfect for home, office, bus, or train
Sport type: Outdoor Lifestyle