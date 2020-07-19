Schwinn Tone Youth/Adult Electric Scooter, Fits Riders Ages 13+, Max Rider Weight 175-260lbs, Max Speed of 15MPH, Lightweight, Folding, Locking Aluminum Frame, Multiple Colors



Schwinn Tone 1 eScooter

Age/Weight Limit

Ages 13+/175lbs

Ages 13+/220lbs

Ages 13+/220lbs

Top Speed

15mph/25kph

15mph/25kph

15mph/25kph

Battery Range

7.5 Miles per Charge

9 Miles per Charge

11 Miles per Charge

Lights

Included, Rear Light Only

Included, Rear Light Only

Included, Front and Rear Lights

Brakes

Hand-Operated E-Brake Lever

Hand-Operated E-Brake Lever

Hand-Operated Disc Brake

Wheels

152mm Hard-Rubber Tire

200mm Air-Filled Tire

200mm Air-Filled Tire

Motor

Rear-Wheel Hub Motor

Rear-Wheel Hub Motor

Rear-Wheel Hub Motor

Battery Type

Lithium Battery

Lithium Battery

Lithium Battery

Frame

Aluminum Folding and Locking

Aluminum Folding and Locking

Aluminum Folding and Locking

LCD Screen

Included, 3 Speed Settings

Included, 3 Speed Settings

Included, 3 Speed Settings

Schwinn’s Tone 2 electric scooter is lightweight and designed for commuting to work or class; suggested for riders ages 13+, up to 220 pounds

The 250 watt rear wheel hub motor is powerful and quiet and the hand operated accelerator provides 3 speeds; maximum speed of 15mph/25kph

The Tone 2 escooter’s 36 volt lithium battery can travel up to 9 miles per charge and includes a standard wall outlet charger

Durable 200mm air-filled tires provide a comfortable ride and increased rider weight while the electric brake delivers smooth stops

The lightweight aluminum frame folds and locks for compact and secure storage and transport; perfect for home, office, bus, or train

