Schwarzenegger: Anyone Making Coronavirus Masks a ‘Political Issue is an Absolute Moron’

The Terminator has spoken. The previous Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger has announced that anyone who would turn the very concept of wearing masks into a political stand would be an absolute moron. This announcement came up after the government of California passed laws making it essential that people wear masks while going out. The laws sparked quite a few outrages, wherein people believed that wearing masks would somehow be an expression for the abolition of the First Amendment.

The law came up after the Californian government decided to reopen businesses in the midst of the pandemic. But the reopening would involve stringent safety measures, the Heath Department mentioned. Schwarzenegger tweeted that this was absolutely the way to proceed, saying, ‘The science is unanimous – if we all wear masks, we slow down the spread and can reopen safely. It’s not a political issue. Anyone making it a political issue is an absolute moron who can’t read’. (Source)

The former Governor also mentioned several other protective measures which would involve covering one’s face with a cloth, and using Purell frequently. The Governor of California Newsom stated that masks and sanitizers have been scientifically proven to be effective. He also stated that if the state had to slowly regain its economy, the citizens would have to follow the procedures to the letter.

The only people exempted from this rule are kids below the age of 2, and individuals who have a medically diagnosed reason to not wear masks.

Source.